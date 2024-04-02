Saudi Arabia - Tata Daewoo, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gunsan, South Korea, has announced plans to build its production unit in the kingdom for tthe manufacture of trucks.

In this connection, Tata Daewoo signed a MoU with its local distributor Saudi Diesel Equipment Company (SDEC) and local manufacturer Perfect Arabia Factory (PAF).

As per the deal, Tata Daewoo will provide technology support locally, while SDEC and PAF will join forces to assemble Daewoo trucks in the kingdom.

Last year, the Korean truck maker had exported 670 large trucks to the kingdom, achieving sales of 48 billion won ($35.6 million).

