UAE - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad), the integrated economic and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, has signed a land lease agreement with Spain’s Tubacex Group for the development of a 50,000 sq m manufacturing unit for OCTG-CRA tubular solutions within its facility.

A first of its kind plant in the Middle East, it is expected to be operational towards end of 2024.

OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) is tube and pipe which is used in the production of oil and gas, both onshore and offshore, while the corrosion-resistant alloys are metals engineered to resist degradation by oxidation or other chemical reactions.

The CRA cladded steel pipe is composed of a conventional carbon steel or low alloy steel pipe and a corrosion-resistant alloy layer.

A global leader in the design, manufacturing and installation of advanced industrial products and high-value-added services for the energy and mobility sectors, Tubacex already has a major presence in the UAE with its production facility in Dubai.

The Spanish group brings value to its customers through its global presence, with production plants and service centres in Spain, Austria, Italy, US, India, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Canada, Singapore, Guyana and Kazakhstan.

This new facility will enable Tubacex to establish a strong presence in the UAE, while reaching out to its global network of clients.

According to Kezad, the company provides a wide range of stainless-steel tubular solutions for the energy market and operates as a fully integrated one-stop-shop enterprise.

Abdullah Al Hameli said, “KEZAD continues to welcome the best-in-class companies to establish their presence in Abu Dhabi, as we drive forward in our aim to become the leading hub in the region for manufacturing and innovation. Tubacex Group’s global leadership in tubular solutions perfectly aligns with our vision for industrial excellence. Our infrastructure and services will help the company enhance its offering and benefit not only the Abu Dhabi industrial ecosystem but the region and the world from its base in KEZAD.”

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Jesús Esmorís, the CEO of Tubacex Group, during the recent Make it in the Emirates Forum in the presence of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

Esmorís said: "We are very excited to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, as the UAE, and Kezad in particular, have consistently proven to be the right location providing an exceptional operating framework and connectivity to global clients."

"Through this investment we expand our existing footprint in the UAE, in the core of a key global Energy hub. Tubacex will implement in Abu Dhabi the sector’s most advanced, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and thus secure the supply of a key component needed for the UAE to meet its increasing natural gas production targets which play a crucial role in the energy transition landscape," he added.

