Saudi Arabia’s Filling and Packing Material Manufacturing Company (FIPCO) has secured financing worth SAR19 million ($5 million) to support its export activities.

The manufacturing firm has just signed a short-term revolving credit facility with Saudi Exim Bank to procure the funds, according to a bourse filing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday.

The one-year financing will end on August 31, 2024. The Shariah-compliant loan will be repaid after 120 days from withdrawal date.

The company, which exports a third of its products, said it is looking to boost its market share in the global markets and open new “export horizons”.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com