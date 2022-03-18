Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (Sadafco) has officially opened its state-of-the-art ice cream factory adding 1,570 sq m to its production area.

The unit was opened by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef and other senior dignitaries.

Located in Jeddah's Modon Industrial City No 1, the new ice cream factory, combined with the existing Sadafco milk factory, covers over 45,000 sq m and boasts the highest output per square metre in the Middle East.

Designed to help meet the kingdom's current production needs and facilitate further growth, the facility is expected to facilitate future expansion.

The opening of this facility is in line with the Ministry’s ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative which encourages both local manufacturing and consumers to buy local produce. In addition, there is still 1,060 sq m of open space available to meet future demand.

Sadafco now has a frozen warehouse capacity of 6,000 pallets and has doubled its mixing and pasteurisation capacities in anticipation of upcoming opportunities. In addition, the new factory will enhance local production of the Saudia Ice Cream range, including its iconic Ice Cream Sandwich, as well as contribute to the country's vision of ‘Made in Saudi’. It will contribute to efforts to build an industrial base in the kingdom.

On the occasion, Patrick Stillhart, CEO, Sadafco said: “The ice cream market in Saudi Arabia has been registering positive annual growth since 2015. Despite the challenging conditions brought on by the pandemic in the last two years, demand has remained strong. With this new ice cream factory, we aim to meet this growing demand and increase our customer base targeting the younger, more adventurous population.”

Commenting on Sadafco’s role in the community, he added: “A larger facility means more jobs and employment opportunities. We are proud to be one of the key contributors to the socio-economic development in the country and to empower women in our society as we look to enhance our female workforce in various levels and across most functions.”

Sadafco is the leader in the UHT (long life) Milk market in Saudi Arabia, with a product portfolio ranging from Breakfast Cream, Cheese, Butter to Tomato Paste and Ice Cream among others. Through the diversification of its key product offerings and adopting the use of best-in-class operating standards, the company strives to delight its consumers, maintain a happy working culture and increase shareholder value.

