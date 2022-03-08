RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defense has signed 10 deals worth SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with local and international companies at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, according to a press release.

On the third day of WDS 2022, MoD signed a contract worth SR3 billion with Hanwha, a Korean defense company. The contract has been signed for the Riyal Saudi Land Forces to support its defense capabilities, in addition to localization and supply chain services.

The MoD also signed three different contracts worth SR1.7 billion with Alsalam Aerospace Industries for providing maintenance services for the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Another contract signed during the WDS was with Naval Arabia Group. This contract worth SR800 million is aimed at providing vessel technical support services to the Royal Saudi Navy Forces.

MoD signed another deal worth SR400 million with the GDC Middle East to provide technical support for the C130 aircraft for the Royal Saudi Air Forces.

A deal worth more than SR430 million was signed with Norinco, a Chinese company, aimed at securing different types of ammunition for the General Directorate of Arms and Ammunitions.

The Ministry of Defense also signed an SR460 million contract with Poongsan Corporation to secure various types of ammunition for the General Directorate of Arms and Ammunitions.

