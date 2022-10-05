Riyadh – International Maritime Industries (IMI), MENA’s largest shipyard, penned long-term agreements with Seatrax UK Limited and Jotun Saudia to reinforce maritime business in Saudi Arabia.

IMI and Seatrax will collaborate to back the manufacturing of offshore cranes, according to a press release. Meanwhile, the Saudi shipyard will team up with Jotun for the painting of offshore rigs and ships.

The partnerships come in line with IMI’s localisation efforts to bolster maritime activity in the Kingdom by providing job opportunities as well as deploying knowledge and technology in the local industry.

Furthermore, the two agreements were signed during a ceremony at the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022, which was held in Dammam during 28-29 September.

Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said: “Through these partnerships, we will expand our service offering and contribute to the growth and development of the local maritime industry.”

Over the last 10 years, IMI secured deals at a combined value of $10 billion (SAR 37.50 billion) with partners like Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) for the delivery of 20 rigs and 52 vessels.

Last month, IMI inked a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s business units, to fortify its supply chain with advanced warehousing and logistics services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).