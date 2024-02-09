Riyadh - The Ministry of Defense signed a total of 27 contracts and two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local and global companies specializing in the defense and security industry, as the World Defense Show 2024 concluded. The total value of these agreements surpasses SAR 20 billion.



The Ministry of Defence was the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh, which concluded on Thursday. The show took place under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.



Organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the World Defense Show 2024 attracted more than 750 exhibitors from around the world.



The contracts and MoUs signed by the Ministry of Defence aim to enhance the capabilities and combat efficiency of the Armed Forces’ branches. These agreements will also contribute to supporting and localizing domestic manufacturing, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030.



Through its pavilion, the Ministry of Defense showcased its heritage and historical transformations, defense and military capabilities, as well as its future and development programs.

Meanwhile, the show’s Future Defense Forum, featuring sessions and panel discussions, saw the participation of various leaders from the Ministry of Defense, government officials, and heads of global and local companies.



The Royal Saudi Air Force's display team, the Saudi Hawks, performed various air displays during the show. Additionally, the Ministry of Defense's Health Services set up clinics with medical and health personnel to provide healthcare services to participants.