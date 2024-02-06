RIYADH — The US weapon maker Lockheed Martin has signed agreements for Saudi Arabian companies to manufacture parts of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, the company announced on Monday.



“These sub-contracts will enhance manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia and transfer expertise to strengthen the country’s defense industry,” Lockheed said in a statement.



The main terms of the THAAD defense system procurement contracts stipulate the localization of work in Saudi Arabia, in line with the priorities of Vision 2030 to develop and localize its military industries.



Saudi Arabia is poised to take advantage of these strategies through qualitative international defense partnerships with Lockheed Martin and other major companies, which are manufacturers of innovative equipment that brings mutual benefits to all the parties involved.

