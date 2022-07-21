Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has partnered with One Moto, a sustainable vehicle company, to launch the UAE's first Smart Mobility and Innovation Centre.

At the centre, RIT Dubai and ONE MOTO will develop three innovative electric motorcycles, according to a press release on Thursday.

The project aims to expand the use of electric motorcycles in the delivery and logistics industry, which is in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.

The engineering faculty students will contribute to the research, design, fabrication, and testing of the new electric vehicles.

RIT Dubai President, Yousef El Assaf, said: "It is interwoven in our brand identity, and we are therefore committed to working on environmentally friendly projects that support the overall vision of this country."

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department, Ghalib Kahwaji, commented: "The One Moto project is at the core of the sustainability research track at RIT. It will revolutionize the application of electric motorcycles in the delivery and logistics industry in the UAE and the region."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).