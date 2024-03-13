Oman’s Al Buraimi Industrial City has signed an investment deal with Golden Palaces for Trade and Investment to establish a OMR7 million ($18.2 million) furniture manufacturing factory on a 17,000 sq m area.

The factory will blend traditional features with modern technology, using sustainable materials to produce high-quality and contemporary furniture designs.

The project aims to meet the needs of the local market by 10%, and export 90% of its products to the European, American and Middle Eastern markets, thereby creating new job opportunities and contributing to the national economy.

Al Buraimi falls under the umbrella of Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).