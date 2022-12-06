Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) said it remains committed to maximising the minerals and metals value chain amid ongoing investment into the kingdom's industrial sector and aims to become one of the top 10 producers of aluminum in the world.

The largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, Ma’aden has set its ambitious goal at a time when the global demand of aluminium is on the rise and poised to grow by 40% next year, said its senior officials at the 24th edition of Arab International Aluminium Conference and Exhibition (Arabal 2022) held in Cairo, Egypt, recently.

The event attracted some of the biggest aluminum experts and industry leaders from across the Mena region who discussed the actions required for more sustainable aluminum productions, as well as the future of the industry.

With over 400 high-level delegates in attendance, Ma’aden had a prominent presence at the event showcasing various products and demos.

Senior executives from Ma’aden’s aluminum and smelter department joined panels covering topics ranging from the sustainability of aluminum production to the increasing role of technology throughout the industry.

A major player in the region, Maaden had recorded solid growth for Q3 with a 71% jump in its net profit hitting SR2.7 billion ($719 million). The Saudi group also enjoyed higher production volumes for the period.

