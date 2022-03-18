Riyadh – Mubasher: Lazurde Company for Jewelry has posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 22 million in 2021, against net losses of SAR 120.50 million in 2020.

The company witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 54.21% in revenues to SAR 1.97 billion from SAR 1.27 billion in 2020, according to the financial results on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.44 last year, versus losses per share of SAR 2.8 in 2020.

In a separate bourse filing, the company’s board has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for 2021.

Lazurde will pay a total of SAR 14.37 million, representing 2.5% of the capital, for 57.50 million eligible shares.

The company will announce the eligibility and distribution dates later.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Lazurde reached SAR 26 million, compared to losses worth SAR 86.60 million in 9M-20.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

