UAE - Kromberg & Schubert, a leading German manufacturer of complex wiring systems for the automotive industry, has announced the opening of its new AED300 million ($82 million) plant in Fujairah Free Zone.

An international industrial company with more than 100-year history, Kromberg & Schubert is mainly engaged in the production of cable harnesses, and has a 40,000 strong workforce globally with presence in over 40 countries.

The plant, which has been built on a 55,000 sq m area, was inaugurated by HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, at a key ceremony yesterday (November 2).

Welcoming the German group, Sharif Al Awadhi, Director-General of Fujairah Free Zone, said the company’s selection of Fujairah as its new operations centre was a major achievement for the emirate which "will help boost its stature as a global destination for international companies."

The Fujairah plant will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 50 million pieces of automotive wire and cables with 3,500 workers striving to achieve the target, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).