Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, also known as Mumtalakat, has appointed Khalild Al Rumaihi as chairman of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).

He replaces Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, said Alba, which is a Mumtalakat local portfolio company, in a statement on Monday.

Al Rumaihi was the former CEO at Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain from 2019 to April 2023. Earlier this year, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa was named as CEO of Mumtalakat.

Presently, Al Rumaihi is the Executive Chairman of Amriya Group.

