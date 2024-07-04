Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, fell to 95.54 in April 2024, down 12.61% month on month (MoM) from 109.33 in March 2024, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The furniture industry index rose to 147.08 in April 2024 from 134.60 in March 2024, with a 9.27% increase driven by market demand.

Similarly, the beverage industry index climbed to 395.34 in April 2024 from 352.76 in March 2024, showing a 12.07% rise.

On the other hand, the food products industry index dropped 19.04% to 123.72 in April 2024 from 152.81 in March 2024. The decrease is attributed to raw material shortages.

The pharmaceutical, chemical, and medicinal preparations industry index also declined, falling to 78.27 in April 2024 from 92.22 in March 2024, a 15.13% decrease.

