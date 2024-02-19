More than 200 Italian companies will be showcasing the best of their agri-food products at the upcoming Gulfood 2024 expo in Dubai, according to The Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

In 2023, Italian food exports to the UAE experienced a remarkable surge, showcasing the enduring appeal of Italian gastronomy.

With a notable 8.4% increase up to November 2023, there has been a significant uptick in demand for Italian culinary delights, emphasising the unmatched quality and popularity of Italian agri-food products in the UAE market.

Totaling €412 million ($443 million) this surge solidifies Italy's position as a key provider of premium food products in the UAE, highlighting the nation's rich culinary heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence on the global stage.

At the center of the spotlight in Gulfood 2024, ITA area is unveiling an extraordinary display of culinary excellence and innovation.

As the premier event unfolds, Italy's rich gastronomic heritage takes center stage, captivating visitors with its unique fusion of authenticity, quality, and diversity, according to ITA.

Featuring a prestigious consortium of 200 esteemed food producers and 15 chefs, some of them Michelin starred, ITA's presence promises not just a gastronomic journey, but a celebration of the enduring allure of 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship.

Set against the backdrop of a thriving agro-business landscape and burgeoning trade relations, Gulfood 2024 marks the dawn of a new era in culinary diplomacy and commercial collaboration between Italy and the UAE.

Lorenzo Fanara, the Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: "I am excited to present the Italian participation at Gulfood, with more than 200 companies. Food perfectly embodies the values that make Made in Italy famous in the world: outstanding quality, enjoyable lifestyle, sustainability, cultural heritage."

"The UAE is an increasingly important market for Italian agri-food exports and Gulfood is the perfect opportunity for Italian companies to forge new partnerships with Emirati partners," he stated.

The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Valerio Soldani detailed that “with a surge in demand for Italian agri-food, exports to the UAE soared to an impressive €419 million euros ($451 million) in December 2022, marking a remarkable 40% year-on-year increase. This momentum persisted into the first 11 months of 2023, reaching €412 million, reflecting a noteworthy 8.4% growth compared to the same period in 2022.

Italy's leadership in organic and certified food products was evident, with organic exports witnessing substantial growth, accounting for 6% of Italy's overall exports in 2022, generating a turnover of Euro 3.4 million, stated ITA.

According to Fanara, this upward trajectory continued throughout 2023, as the demand for Italian organic agri-food products soared by +203% over the past decade, aligning with the global preference for sustainable and healthy food options.

"Italy's commitment to sustainability was further underscored by a notable 32% decrease in the use of phytosanitary products between 2011 and 2019, positioning Italy as the most sustainable agricultural producer in Europe," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

