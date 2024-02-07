RIYADH — Intra Defense Technologies inaugurated the company’s drone factory in the city of Riyadh, with the support of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), to help meet the growing demand for this advanced technology. It is tipped as a landmark national achievement in the localization of drone technology.



INTRA Defense Technologies, which obtained the license for a drone factory from GAMI, started the production of its factory for drones with its own system such as the ASEF series of aircraft systems.



The factory, which has a production capacity of up to 120 aircraft per year, represents a significant achievement for the Kingdom and the Middle East.



The INTRA drone factory is a modern technological center that uses advanced technology and high technical standards as its fundamental pillars. It specializes in manufacturing drone bodies of various sizes and integrating multiple types of systems and payloads. This increases its ability to meet the growing market needs and improve performance of drones in the military and civilian arenas.



The factory is unique in its ability to design and manufacture aircraft frames extending up to 25 meters, a comprehensive diversity that meets the needs of the market. This specialization is proof of dedication to providing advanced products that suit the requirements of unmanned aviation in a wide range of applications.



The drone factory is a step that reflects INTRA’s commitment to innovating and developing superior technologies, and that represents significant progress toward enhancing its capacity to manufacture drones.



INTRA said that the support it received from GAMI was vital to enhancing its capabilities. It enabled it to start production at the drone factory in the beginning of January 2024, increase the manufacturing capabilities, and develop the technical skills of the engineering team.



This contribution increases the competitiveness of products, opens new horizons for technological development in defense, and achieves advanced, integrated production, which strengthens its position as a significant player in the drone industry in both local and international arenas.



It is noteworthy that INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd. is a private high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and fully supports, High Performance and innovative Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), as well as all related sub-systems, which are ITAR-free, to customers and partners around the globe.



The company has operated more than 25,000 flight hours for the Ministry of Defense in the Kingdom and is currently developing and producing various types of unmanned systems to meet the growing needs of the sector’s requirements and related specializations.

