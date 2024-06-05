Multinational conglomerate corporation Honeywell has opened its first assembly line dedicated to fire alarm and building management solutions in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Located in Dhahran, the facility aligns with Honeywell’s expansion plans to foster building automation capabilities in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

The new facility will provide local and regional markets with Saudi-made products in accordance with the highest global industry standards. It will streamline the delivery process of world-class building automation, securing more efficient distribution of products to customers throughout the region.

Phil Daniell, VP and GM of Honeywell - Business Automation in Middle East, Turkey and Africa, commented: “Urban populations are increasing, and through automation technologies we are able to help cater to this expanded need while helping to tackle carbon emissions and driving efficiency through smarter and safer technology.”

Abdullah Al Juffali, Honeywell country president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: "This new facility represents a significant milestone in Honeywell’s journey within the Kingdom. It not only enhances our capability to serve our customers with locally manufactured solutions, but also solidifies our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s industrial and technological advancements."

Honeywell has been operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years, expanding its business across nine locations across the Kingdom. Around 50% of Honeywell’s Saudi-led local workforce are Saudi nationals.

In January 2024, Honeywell named Khaled Hashem as the President of the MEA region.

