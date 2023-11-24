Riyadh – Group Five Pipe Saudi Company has been awarded two projects at an integrated value of SAR 3.20 billion from the Saudi governmental entity Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), according to separate statements.

The first project exceeds SAR 3 billion in value and was awarded on 1 November 2023. Group Five Pipe Saudi will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of spiral-welded steel pipes to transport water from Ras Al Khair to Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the second project with SWCC is worth more than SAR 200 million and was awarded on 19 November this year. The company will also supply pipes for the water transmission system in the Southern Ring area that is located in Riyadh.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

