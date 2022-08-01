General Motors Middle East (GM MEO) has announced a 6% growth in sales across H1 2022 when compared to H1 2021, as it continues delivering on its’ ambidextrous regional business strategy.

Within H1 alone, the brand saw a 60% pick up in sales in Q2 when compared to Q1 of 2022, spearheaded by nameplate performances across KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon

SUVs and Trucks

The impressive growth stems from the popularity of GM’s Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle portfolio in the region, with SUVs and Trucks leading the charge, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Captiva, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, while the launch of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra proved to be key H1 highlights. Further playing a key role in boosted sales figures was the recently launched Chevrolet Groove across all GM markets in the Middle East.

The growth signals the strong foundational work in place to continue delivering market leading trucks and SUVS, while setting a positive outlook towards the future of mobility that GM is actively championing in the Middle East. Forging towards its vision of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion, GM has set out to launch 13 Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the region by 2025. Led by the Chevrolet Bolt EUV – now available across the Middle East, along with the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ coming in 2023, followed by the Chevrolet Blazer EV in 2024.

Further to the eagerly anticipated EV portfolio, GM is also making strides within the connectivity space, having launched its pioneering safety and connectivity technology OnStar Connected Services in the UAE, following the successful regional launch in Kuwait last year. Since the launch, OnStar Connected Services has seen a substantial increase in members.

Infotainment system

This was amplified by the incorporation of the infotainment system –Google built-in, within 2022 model year vehicles, along with GM’s myBrand mobile application which will be further developed to provide an even more enhanced customer experience.

Luay Al Shurafa, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East, said: “The sales growth is a testament to GM MEO team’s commitment, to delivering on our ambidextrous strategy for the region, and will inspire our drive towards GM’s global vision of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion. This, in tandem with the relentless support shown by our dealers, partners and wider stakeholders to elevate the customer experience, has allowed us to go the extra mile and exceed expectations in the face of rising demand for GM products.

“In turn, we have been able to cement our strong market position across our core vehicle portfolio, giving us the room to revolutionise mobility through electrification, connectivity and autonomy, reaffirming our industry leadership in the Middle East.”

Public-private partnerships

Looking ahead, GM has already laid the foundations for numerous public-private partnerships with regional governments to bring forth the next chapter in its successful operations within the Middle East.

This is complemented by MoUs in place with private and corporate entities, to ensure the success of its regional project pipeline. The business development efforts underway span incorporating autonomous vehicles within public transportation, shaping EV charging infrastructure, and exploring car-sharing and car leasing possibilities with EVs, with a particular focus on the Bolt EUV.

Looking more closely at wider national contribution, highlights include sales of the first Police Pursuit Vehicle outside the US, within the region, and the addition of the first Silverado HD intervention vehicle (rescue vehicle) concept, to the civil defence outlook in the Middle East.

Sustainable approach

Building on the sustainable approach to vehicle emissions, GM is further working towards a 95% reduction in annual operational carbon emissions. By 2035, GM operations in the UAE will have reduced carbon emissions by approximately 24,000 metric tonnes, equivalent to planting approximately 876,000 trees.

The effort will be spearheaded by the installation of solar panels at GM’s Middle East Distribution Centre, the highest energy generating facility for GM in the UAE. The solar power project is scheduled to be complete in 2023 with 13,000 square metres of the latest-technology solar panels achieving 100% solar power for this facility.

With the positive H1 performance witnessed, GM will continue to champion its vision for future mobility and wider operational sustainability, while consistently elevating its portfolio of industry leading ICE vehicles, trucks and SUVs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).