UAE - Emirates Steel Arkan Group, the UAE’s largest listed steel and building materials company, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to establish the UAE’s first metallurgical laboratory specialised in steelmaking.

The laboratory will contribute to enriching the educational experience in this discipline and conducting advanced studies and research in metallurgy and the science of iron and steel.

Emirates Steel Arkan Group had signed an MoU last year with Khalifa University to implement collaborative research projects, provide scientific and professional training and development programmes, and offer technical consultations and student internships at Emirates Steel Arkan premises.

The group said it will offer comprehensive scholarships to 20 undergraduate Emirati students covering the four-year study, in addition to providing ADU’s College of Engineering faculty, staff and students with access to the company’s machinery for advanced research and getting acquainted with the equipment and tools used during steel manufacturing operations.

"The agreement with ADU is a continuation of our fruitful partnership following the success we have achieved together through the development of a Metallurgy concentration as part of the degree in Mechanical Engineering at ADU in 2020," remarked Group CEO Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi after signing the deal with Professor Thomas J. Hochstettler, Provost of ADU, in the presence of top officials from both parties.

"Our collaboration plays a fundamental role in fostering scientific research and providing hands-on training programmes for ADU students at our premises in Abu Dhabi," Al Remeithi said, adding that partnership boosts the industrial sector and prepares qualified cadres to lead the sector in the future in line with the UAE’s economic diversification plans," he added.

ADU Chancellor Prof Waqar Ahmad said: "The lab will support our ABET-accredited programme Mechanical Engineering concentration in Metallurgy, developed in collaboration with the Group and will be a great addition to our existing state-of-the-art facilities."

"It will further support ADU's research and innovation and provide our students with the research tools and hands-on experience they need to excel and develop their skills in metallurgy, giving them a competitive edge in the job market," noted Ahmad.

"This partnership comes as part of our strategy to work closely with industry to provide industry-relevant experience to our students and continually develop and update our programmes to ensure our education is relevant to the job market and respected by employers," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).