DUBAI - DMCC has unveiled the world’s largest silver bar – a record-breaking 1,971 kg asset officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

Revealed at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) on 24th November, the bar commemorates the founding year of the UAE, symbolising national ambition, craftsmanship and innovation.

As part of a landmark project involving DMCC and leading industry players, the bar is now set to be tokenised through DMCC’s Tradeflow platform, marking the first time a Guinness World Record precious metal bar will undergo tokenisation under a regulated framework.

The project brings together UAE-based precious metals refiner Sam Precious Metals, responsible for the bar’s production; Tokinvest, a VARA-regulated platform leading the digital tokenisation and issuance process; and Brink’s, which will oversee secure storage and logistics.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, “The 13th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference has been marked by new records, highlighted by the unveiling of the world’s largest silver bar – a 1,971 kg, 1.3-metre-long bar that has set a Guinness World Record and honours the UAE’s ambition and craftsmanship.

This initiative, he said, reflects DMCC’s broader mission to connect trade, commodities, finance and technology, demonstrating how physical assets can be digitised and accessed through trusted and transparent frameworks.

Scott Thiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokinvest, said, “Tokenising a Guinness-record-breaking bar of silver, weighing 1,971kg to mark the formation of the UAE, is not only an honour but a milestone for the entire RWA industry. Precious metals have always been a trusted store of value, but access has traditionally been limited. This project brings a globally significant artefact into the hands of everyday investors.”

Sami Abu Ahmad, Chairman of Sam Precious Metals, said, "Creating the world’s largest silver bar is a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation and the UAE’s spirit of ambition. Partnering with Tokinvest and DMCC allows us to take this achievement further – transforming a symbol of national pride into a digital asset that represents the next evolution of precious metals investment.”

This landmark tokenisation follows DMCC’s recently announced strategic partnership with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), designed to accelerate the development of secure, transparent and scalable frameworks for tokenised commodities.

With more than 1,500 companies in its precious metals ecosystem and over 700 Web3 and blockchain firms in its Crypto Centre, DMCC is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of asset-backed digital instruments.