DMCC, a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, launched DMCC FinX on Tuesday during the 13th Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) at Atlantis The Palm.

Bringing together more than 1,000 senior industry figures, the conference convened global leaders from precious metals, finance, policy and technology to examine the forces reshaping the future of the sector.

Held under the theme “The Future of Precious Metals: Tariffs, Tokenisation and Trade Flows,” DPMC 2025 explored the rapid transformation of global commodities markets as geopolitical realignment, emerging technologies and reconfigured trade corridors redefine how value moves worldwide. Discussions centred on the convergence of precious metals, digital assets and finance; the rise of tokenisation; and Dubai’s accelerating role as a centre of trust, transparency and innovation for the global gold and precious metals industry.

Keynote speeches were delivered by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ruth Crowell, Chief Executive of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), and global financial commentator Grant Williams. The conference featured senior representatives from leading exchanges, refineries, bullion banks and regulatory bodies, including the World Gold Council, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, CME Group and the UAE Ministry of Economy. Panel sessions explored the realignment of global trade flows, the harmonisation of international standards, responsible sourcing in artisanal mining and the evolving role of bullion banks in a multipolar economy.

One of the headline announcements of the day was the formal launch of DMCC FinX – a strategic expansion designed to connect capital market participants, trade finance professionals and fintech innovators with DMCC’s rapidly growing community of more than 26,000 companies. Built on DMCC’s established financial and commodities infrastructure – including the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), its central counterparty and clearinghouse the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), DMCC Crypto Centre, DMCC Tradeflow platform, and key industry partnerships with regulatory players such as the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) – DMCC FinX will bridge real-world commerce, capital markets and digital assets, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub where finance and trade intersect.

Delivering the opening keynote, Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE’s precious metals industry is a key part of our economy and a clear reflection of our global ambitions. In 2024, the value of gold passing through our market reached USD 186 billion – an ecosystem that spans refining, manufacturing, retailing and re-exporting. Amid this strong growth, technology continues to redefine how value moves around the world, as tokenisation and blockchain unlock new opportunities for liquidity, transparency and efficiency across the supply chain. With our strategic location, robust regulatory framework and expanding network of trade partnerships, the UAE is well positioned to lead the next chapter in global precious metals trade.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Last year alone, the UAE recorded more than USD 186 billion in precious metals trade. This reflects not only market confidence in Dubai, but also decades of investment in infrastructure, innovation and enhanced transparency that underpin our entire business ecosystem. From the establishment of the Dubai Good Delivery standard to the continued expansion of the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange, each milestone has laid the foundation for a more integrated global marketplace.

"The launch of DMCC FinX, coinciding with the 13th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, marks the next phase of that journey. As trade, technology and finance converge, the industry needs a platform where institutional capital, fintech innovators and real-world commodity players can interact seamlessly. DMCC FinX provides that by integrating our award-winning infrastructure with our broader technology ecosystem to link capital directly to physical supply chains and support tokenised markets. DPMC 2025 has demonstrated how rapidly our industry is evolving. By building the platforms the market needs, DMCC is ensuring that Dubai remains not only the leading marketplace for physical precious metals, but also a global hub shaping how value will be traded, financed and secured in the decades ahead.”

Building on a record year for precious metals trade in the UAE, which exceeded $186 billion in 2024, the event reaffirmed Dubai’s standing as one of the foremost hubs for physical and digital commodities in the world. With more than 1,500 companies active in its gold and precious metals ecosystem, DMCC continues to provide the infrastructure, services and connectivity that underpin global supply chains – from refining and logistics to trading and finance. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

