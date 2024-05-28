Ducab Metals Business, a leading supplier of metals solutions in the region, today (May 27) signed a 50-year lease agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad), the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, for expanding its existing manufacturing facility.

Following this deal, Ducab Metals Business will be adding another 51,015 sq m to its existing 50,000 sqm facility in Kezad for increasing high-quality copper and aluminium industrial products capacity.

This expansion brings Ducab Metals Business’ presence in Kezad to over 100,000 sqm.

The project will offer several strategic benefits, including the company's use of their proprietary best-in-class research and development to help enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for the new varieties of advanced metal products. The facility will certainly also create new jobs in the process.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, and Khaled Lootah, Chairman of Ducab Group, at the Make It In The Emirates Forum 2024, being held in Abu Dhabi.

"Ducab Metals Business is a reputable name in the industry. Kezad Group is spearheading the progress in metal manufacturing as one of the leading industrial and economic zones in the UAE," remarked Al Ahmed.

Kezad Group is helping to pave the road for sustainable growth and innovation in the UAE's metal sector through Abu Dhabi's business-friendly policies for the advances of metal industries and investment in associated infrastructure, he stated.

Ducab Metals Business, a renowned brand in the metals industry, has been a model of innovation and quality with two state-of-the-art facilities and a total installed capacity of over 235,000 tonnes of copper and aluminium metal per annum, supplying over 75 countries globally.

"Our expansion in Kezad marks a significant milestone for the group. This move will enhance our production capabilities and enable us to service new industries such as Energy, Transport and Transformers and meet the growing demand more effectively," said its CEO Mohamed Al Ahmedi.

"The strategic location and world-class infrastructure provided by Kezad is important in driving our future growth and operational efficiency," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

