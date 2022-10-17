Saudi Arabia - Daikin, a leading global manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, has announced the opening of its first factory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in Sudair Industrial City, 150 km from Riyadh, on a total land area of 10,400 sq m, the opening of the custom-built premises is part of the company’s five-year integration and industrial growth plan for Saudi Arabia and the region.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, Daikin’s second factory premises in the region will provide high-quality products, carrying the label ‘Made in Saudi Arabia.’ The production of goods and services through this factory will further raise Kingdom's competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities, a statement by the company said. The company will be able to better service the local market due to its strategic geographic location and access to highly skilled talent, it added. The factory has several international certifications, including ISO 14001, 9001, 45001, and Eurovent.

“At Daikin Middle East & Africa, we formulated our Fusion25, 5-year strategic management plan, in line with KSA Vision 2030, prioritizing investments and expansion plan in Saudi Arabia to become the country’s leading HVAC company in the coming years. As a first step, we established our first factory in order to deliver the latest technologies and innovations based on the local market needs. With the opening of this factory, we can better support national energy efficiency and sustainability goals while creating vital job opportunities and supporting the kingdom’s economic growth,” said Masaaki Miyatake, Chairman & President at Daikin Middle East & Africa.

‘’Daikin is starting to get its rightful market share and position in Saudi Arabia, to be the leader in this market. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going through a lot of social and economic reforms, and it is an opportunity for Daikin to capture this transformation and achieve its objectives. ‘’ said Tariq Almutlaq, Chairman of Daikin Saudi Arabia.

The opening event, which marked the 10th anniversary of Daikin Saudi, was attended by more than 150 esteemed guests and key clients, along with IWAI Fumio, Ambassador of Japan in Saudi Arabia, Tariq Almutlaq, Chairman at Daikin Saudi and the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Almutlaq group, Toshitaka Tsubouchi, President of Daikin Europe Group, Masaaki Miyatake, Chairman of Daikin Middle East and Africa, Tuna Gulenc, VP of Daikin Middle East and Kazuya Otoshi, MD at Daikin Saudi Arabia.

Daikin Saudi is headquartered in Riyadh and opened branches in both Jeddah and Al Dammam, along with service and training centres and spare parts center. Daikin Saudi has appointed and built a strong network of professional dealers in each key region of the Kingdom and acquired several mega project references.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).