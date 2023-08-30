The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) held a joint meeting for the Food Working Group, with the participation of fish and seafood factories operating in the emirate, to discuss opportunities for growth and development of the fish industry sector, and discuss expansion and targeting new markets for the emirate's products.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, and attended by representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, business owners, and officials of a group of fish companies and factories.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the meeting and its role in strengthening the Ajman Chamber's proactive efforts to develop the manufacturing sector in the emirate and providing a participatory platform that guarantees the development of services and discussing opportunities to launch quality initiatives that support increased productivity, expansion in global markets, and increased volume of exports.

He also pointed to the importance of the meeting in view of the growing growth of the fish and seafood industry in the emirate.

The meeting discussed a set of proposals and ideas that were put forward and ways to address the challenges related to the fish industry sector. It also reviewed a number of external exhibitions and opportunities to participate in them under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber with the aim of developing exports and opening new markets for the emirate's products.

The attendees were briefed on the services provided by the Ajman Chamber, including the "Foras" platform and the tools it provides for discovering export opportunities in all countries of the world, as well as the "Eshaar" platform that aims to enhance communication between the Ajman Chamber and its members from the private sector establishments by presenting ideas and proposals.

The attendees praised the importance of the meeting and its role in enhancing direct communication between government agencies and private sector establishments and providing a platform to tackle ways to discuss the reality and future of the fish and seafood industry in the emirate.