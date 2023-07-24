ADNEC Group is participating in the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 23), which will be held from 25th to 28th July in Turkiye. As part of its participation, the Group will showcase the International Defence Exhibition and Maritime Defence Exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX 2025) and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (UMEX and SimTEX 2024), and to a range of global audiences.

During IDEF 23, a delegation from ADNEC Group will highlight the significance of the exhibitions on a global level. They will also emphasise the importance of the exhibitions in providing a platform for learning about the latest technologies and systems offered by global defence companies.

In addition, ADNEC Group will leverage IDEF 2023 to strengthen cooperation and build partnerships with global defence companies.

The Group will encourage defence companies to participate in UMEX and SimTEX 2024, and IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, which offer a global platform for fostering strategic partnerships among major defence companies. The exhibitions also provide opportunities to build and strengthen relations with government agencies and defence companies within the region and across the world.

ADNEC Group's participation in IDEF 23 comes as part of its efforts to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a major business tourism destination in the region, and shed light on the exceptional potential that the Emirate provides for organising and hosting major international events and conferences.

The delegation from ADNEC Group will also showcase the state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure, and outstanding capabilities of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which serves as an ideal destination for hosting major international events.

The UAE’s national pavilion at IDEF 23 supports the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance defence cooperation and drive the exchange of knowledge and expertise with global entities. Representing the most prominent government agencies and leading national companies, the pavilion aims to highlight the UAE defence companies’ capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.