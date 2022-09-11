As part of its efforts to address the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change and energy conservation, 3M will share its insights and expertise in advance of and during COP27 to help advance awareness and progress of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

3M has been working with the UNFCCC to drive collective action on climate change. Following COP26, 3M and UNFCCC will continue collaborating on engagements at key global climate events for the next three years.

“As a purpose-driven global manufacturer and technology solutions provider, 3M understands the urgent and collective need to address climate change and encourage industry peers to join us in our efforts to develop a more sustainable future,” said Gayle Schueller, 3M SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer.

“By leveraging and sharing our industry expertise and the unique challenges we have faced in our sustainability journey, we believe that we can help drive collective action across the region to support the decarbonization of industry and advance global climate solutions.”

As part of its sustainability journey, 3M has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 72 per cent since 2002 and is on track to achieving its goal of 50 per cent renewable electricity across its global sites by 2025 a few years ahead of schedule. Last year, in 2021, the company also announced a further investment of $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate air and water stewardship and implement new goals to reduce the company’s use of plastics. Among these goals are plans to achieve Scope 1 & 2 carbon neutrality by 2050, reduce water use by 25 per cent by 2030, enhance the quality of water returned to the environment after use in manufacturing, and reduce the use of virgin fossil-based plastic by 125 million pounds (nearly 56,700 metric tonnes) by 2025.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).