Arab Finance: Mansour Automotive, the official General Motors (GM) dealer in Egypt, is planning to expand its business in the local manufacturing sector via its existing factories, CEO Ankush Arora said.

This came during a meeting between Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Arora to review the company’s proposals regarding future expansion plans.

Arora noted that aside from meeting the demand of the local market, the majority of the company’s production is exported abroad.

He added that the group aims to expand its exports to additional markets, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa.

The company is also planning to manufacture eco-friendly cars in accordance with the related environmental standards.

