The community clubhouse

Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, continues to drive more sustainable and eco-friendly buildings, leading into a new era of innovation, adaptation, and solution.

Following its ambition to develop thriving and sustainable communities, underpinned by placemaking environments derived from the principles of well-being, Al Zahia, Sharjahs premier lifestyle destination, recently announced the completion of their living wall, the first vertical garden across Sharjah.

Presenting a lush work of art in the community spaces, the vertical garden at Al Zahia is home to over 15,000 plants of different species and spans across 160 sq m. As part of the highly anticipated community clubhouse, Majid Al Futtaim Communities continues to lead the way in innovative and customer-centric destinations, reinforcing Al Zahias position as Sharjahs most sought-after destination.

Earning global recognition due to their distinct economic and ecological advantages and rising environmental awareness, green walls have emerged as an essential component of sustainable urban development.

Contributing to healthy communities, living walls can serve as a means of expression, creating a unique space for people to express themselves in various ways. Naturally infusing the air with oxygen, plants take in more CO2 than they release, removing traces of toxic chemicals and contributing towards cleaner, more oxygenated air.

Absorbing approximately 41% more noise than traditional walls, the vertical gardens are not only beautiful and healthy; they equally reduce noise from external surroundings and activities.

At Majid Al Futtaim our communities are about embedding local culture, creating more sustainable environments, capturing the beauty of nature while recognising the potential for healthy living. Studies show that living in a green environment brings people together and that small-scale greenery, has a positive effect on social cohesion in neighbourhoods. Driven by our placemaking principles and commitment to break boundaries, Al Zahia is under way in redefining Sharjahs living experience, said Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Designed to provide a welcoming environment ideally suited for families, Al Zahia offers homeowners contemporary and well-designed homes, surrounded by green spaces and a range of upscale amenities.

Located within walking distance of the recently opened City Centre Al Zahia, the most exciting and innovative shopping and dining destination in Sharjah, the one-million-square-metre residential community, owned by Sharjah Holding - a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management. -- TradeArabia News Service