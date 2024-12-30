Egypt - Juhayna Food Industries Company's (JUFO) extraordinary general meeting (EGM) greenlighted the merger of four companies, according to a bourse statement.

Elmasreya for Dairy Products Company, Eldawleya Modern Food Industries Company, Egyptian Food Industries Company (Egyfood), and El Marwa Food Industries will be merged into Juhayna’s business.

The extraordinary general meeting also approved the addition of new activities to the EGX-listed company’s purpose following the merger.

The board members of Juhayna approved merging the four industrial subsidiaries last November.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).