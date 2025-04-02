Abu Dhabi – Khazna Data Centers has welcomed MGX and Silver Lake as new minority shareholders, alongside the majority shareholder G42.

Meanwhile, as part of this transition, the listed telecom operator e& exited from its investment in Khazna but will remain a key business partner, according to a press release.

The CEO of Khazna Data Centers, Hassan Alnaqbi, said: “Our ambition is to enable the growth of artificial intelligence and digital economies by delivering data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the applications powering the future economy.”

Alnaqbi added: “With G42, and now the additional support of MGX and Silver Lake, two leading global investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate our global expansion plans and enhance our AI-optimized capabilities for a new, digitized world.”

It is worth noting that e& played a critical role in Khazna’s success to date and will continue to collaborate with Khazna in delivering AI-grade connectivity and advanced digital infrastructure solutions.

This new shareholding marks an exciting new chapter for Khazna, further strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing networks of hyperscale data centers in the world.

In 2022, e& and G42 partnered to turn Khazna Data Centres into the Middle East’s largest data centre provider.

Source: Mubasher

