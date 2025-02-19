Egypt - Beltone Holding has acquired SODIC Securitization Company in a transaction valued at EGP 8.587 million, according to a statement released on February 18th.

It is worth highlighting that SODIC finalized an agreement to sell its entire stake in SODIC Securitization to Beltone on August 7th, 2024.

In 2024, Beltone Holding recorded a 387.78% surge in net profits, achieving EGP 1.7 billion, compared to EGP 369.22 million in 2023.

