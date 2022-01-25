Liebherr Group, one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world, has deployed its most powerful flat-top crane, NC-B series, on its first job in Saudi Arabia - the Safiyyah Museum and Park in Madinah.

This twelve-tonne model is Liebherr’s latest addition to its NC-B series, which is designed for price-sensitive markets and customers.

Thanks to its long reach, the NC-B 12-70 is suitable for both cast-in-place concrete construction as well as for the precise lifting of heavy prefabricated parts, said a statement from Liebherr.

The NC-B concept is optimised for transport and assembly. Five trucks deliver all elements of the slewing part with 70 m jib length to site quickly and easily. Standard-sized containers can be used for transport. Once on site, assembly is straightforward.

The central unit with slewing platform and connection element only requires one lift. A weight reduction of the central unit is also possible: If needed, the slewing platform, control cabinet and cabin can be installed separately to meet the assembly crane’s performance capacity, it stated.

It was Liebherr’s professional approach and fast execution of measures that impressed customer 'Mobco for Construction and Civil Works,' whose latest building project, the Safiyyah Museum and Park is underway in the centre of the Saudi city.

A museum, shops, cafés and a public garden complete with palm trees will move in following completion.

"Just one look from above is enough to see the biggest challenge presented by the construction site in Madinah: there’s not a lot of space. High-traffic roads and tall neighbouring buildings required crane operations to be planned with precision, something which Liebherr Tower Crane Solutions closely supported," said a company spokesman.

With its maximum jib length of 70 m and a lifting capacity of up to 12 tonnes, the NC-B 12-70 is reliable, economic and safe in its work.

"In addition, the tower crane also offers a jib head load capacity of 2,000 kilograms at maximum jib. These technical features make the crane an optimal solution for high-performance lifts in densely built-up metropolitan areas," he explained.

According to him, both 16 EC 240 and 21 HC 290 tower systems are compatible with the NC-B 12-70, whereby the 16 EC tower system, measuring 1.6 x 1.6 metres, has been specifically designed for use with the NC-B series.

"Pin connections ensure the 16 EC 240 system’s straightforward, economical assembly. The tower sections have a standard length of 3.9 metres, which enables climbing on the building. Longer tower sections of 11.7 metres can also be used for efficiently achieving a freestanding hook height of up to 50 metres. Using the 21 HC 290 tower system, the freestanding hook height can be increased up to 77.7 metres," he stated.

The hydraulic climbing unit is designed with flexibility in mind; it’s suitable for both internal and external climbing, completely detachable and compatible with other Liebherr tower cranes. As a result, the operator only needs one device, which can be used on various construction sites.

Featuring a reach of 70 metres and a 12-tonne maximum load capacity, the NC-B 12-70 enables flexible use on construction sites, he added.

Liebherr also offers a six-tonne version as part of its NC-B series in the form of the NC-B 6-62.

"The series is specifically designed to meet the requirements of price-sensitive markets and customers. Short delivery times are available for both series without compromise on in-house technologies–thanks to the production site in Pune, India, Liebherr is able to manufacture cranes in the region for the region," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

