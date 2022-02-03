KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Electricity, Water and Sustainable Energy and Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Li Minggang, deliberated Thursday, ways of boosting collaboration in varying developmental fields.



The Ministry of Oil mentioned in statement that the meeting, held in the ministry headquarters, discussed boosting collaboration in fields of oil, gas, electricity, water, and renewable energy in what supports and bolsters the joint interest of both countries. (end) km.ht.aai

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).