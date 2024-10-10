

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya Mgala Salim Mvurya emphasized Kenyas interest in attracting Qatari investments, highlighting the multitude of investment opportunities available in sectors such as infrastructure, ICT, fintech, food, livestock, and renewable energy.



This came during his meeting with Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari. The meeting addressed the commercial and economic relations between the two countries, the investment opportunities available on both sides, and encouraging Qatari investors to explore investments in various sectors in Kenya.



Addressing the meeting, the Kenyan Minister praised the close relations between both countries across various fields, noting that many agreements have been signed in multiple sectors.

the Minister pointed out that Kenya enjoys a strategic location in Africa, making it a potential hub for several important African markets, as it is a member of various economic blocs in the region. He elaborated on the Kenyan investment climate, emphasizing the incentives and facilities offered by its free trade and economic zones.



The Minister assured his countrys interest in increasing its exports to Qatar by fostering cooperation between the Kenyan and Qatari private sectors.

For his part, Mohamed bin Twar commended the developing relations between Qatar and Kenya, stressing the interest of Qatari investors in exploring the opportunities available in Kenya.

He also underscored the Chambers keenness on strengthening cooperation between Qatari companies and their Kenyan counterparts to enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

