AMMAN The Kingdoms oil bill in the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 22.9 per cent compared with the same period of 2020, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

According to the DoS monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-October period of 2021 increased to JD1.392 billion, compared with JD1.133 billion during the same period of 2020.

Crude oil topped the list of Jordans oil imports, amounting to JD608 million followed by gasoline with JD337 million and diesel with JD293 million during the first 10 months of 2021.