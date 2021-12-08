HAMBURG- Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The barley was believed to have been bought at an estimated $303.70 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July 2022. Seller was believed to be trading house Agro-Chirnogi.

The tender is over and no more will be bought, traders said.

Six other companies participated in the tender: CHS offered $323.38, Cargill $308.75, Viterra $318.00, Ameropa $335.00 and ETG $323.38 all dollars a tonne c&f, traders said..

Cerealcom Dolj also took part but its offer price was not revealed.

A new barley tender is expected to be issued closing on Dec. 15 for 2022 shipment in June, July and August, they said.

In its last barley tender on Dec. 1, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tonnes at $307 a tonne c&f.

