Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company (JADCO) has obtained a loan worth 186 million riyals ($49.6 million) to set up a French fries factory in the kingdom.

The company, based in Al Jouf, northern Saudi Arabia, had guaranteed the 10-year loan from the Agricultural Development Fund by mortgaging part of its land and the fixed assets of the new French fries project, JADCO said in a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022