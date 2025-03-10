Mubasher: UAE-based healthcare payments solutions provider Klaim has secured $10 million in Series A equity funding and an additional $16 million financing fund to drive its regional expansion plans

This investment will support Klaim’s mission to reshape the healthcare financial landscape by speeding up medical insurance claim payments and enhancing cash flow for healthcare providers in the MENA region.

Klaim will use the funding to expand its footprint in the UAE, deploy capital in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regions, and continuously refine its technology to better serve healthcare providers.

The first transaction under this initiative is set to take place in March 2025, bolstering Klaim’s commitment to empowering healthcare providers with innovative solutions.

Additional funds are expected to be introduced in the second half (H2) of 2025, reinforcing long-term support for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem.

Karim Dakki, Co-Founder and CEO of Klaim, said: “Securing Series A funding is not only a major validation of our vision and business model but also the critical inflection point that enables us to scale rapidly.”

In 2024, Klaim announced a strategic milestone in its expansion into Saudi Arabia through a collaboration with Tharawat Tuwaiq Financial Company, an asset manager and financial advisor licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA).

