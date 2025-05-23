Arab Finance: Chalhoub Group, a Dubai-based luxury retailer and distributor, is exploring potential investments and opportunities in the Egyptian market, Executive Chairman Patrick Chalhoub announced.

In his meeting with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, Chalhoub rolled out future plans to scale up its business, particularly in the fashion and beauty industry, by launching new brands and expanding its current partnerships.

On his part, El-Khatib affirmed the ministry's readiness to provide all forms of support to the company's investments and expansion plans in the Egypt over the coming period.