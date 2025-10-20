Egypt - Yasser Abbas, Deputy Chairperson of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), reviewed Egypt’s recent investment reforms, highlighting the country’s progress in infrastructure development—including energy, highways, and technological networks—alongside sector-specific incentives and streamlined procedures for investors.

Abbas noted that these reforms have propelled Egypt to ninth place globally in UNCTAD’s 2024 ranking of top investment destinations, with a net inflow of $46.1bn. He added that the reforms have also strengthened Swiss investments in Egypt, which now total approximately $4.9bn.

The announcement was made during the Egyptian-Swiss Business Forum, hosted by GAFI and attended by Noha Kamal, Head of European Affairs at the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS); Kamal Abdelmalek, President of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Egypt; and Vincent Subilia, Director General of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Abbas underlined that Swiss goods and services are widely recognised and trusted in the Egyptian market, and said the government seeks to translate this reputation into deeper partnerships. He invited the Swiss delegation to visit Egypt’s free and investment zones to explore opportunities firsthand, noting that the goal is to expand Swiss participation in projects supporting Egypt Vision 2030, particularly in employment generation, technology localisation, and export-oriented production.

Noha Kamal described the forum as a “valuable platform to deepen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.” She highlighted that current global trade fluctuations underscore the importance of diversified partnerships, noting that annual bilateral trade now exceeds $1bn. Kamal encouraged Swiss investors to strengthen their presence in Egypt to benefit from its strategic location and preferential access to regional markets covering over threebn consumers.

Vincent Subilia praised Egypt’s rapidly improving economic environment, citing its advanced infrastructure and simplified investment procedures.

For his part, Kamal Abdelmalek showcased Swiss corporate success stories in Egypt—particularly in pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, and textiles. He noted that Egypt hosts more than 400 Swiss projects, generating $1.6bn annually and creating over 10,000 jobs. He added that Swiss investment in Egypt remains highly sustainable, with two-thirds of Swiss companies having operated in the country for more than 25 years, and projected further growth in the years ahead.

The forum concluded with bilateral meetings between Swiss companies and their Egyptian counterparts, paving the way for potential partnerships in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, transport and logistics, and scientific research.

