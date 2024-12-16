UAE – Sun Capital Advisory, a private investment firm specialising in advising high-net-worth individuals and families on direct investments, scaled its presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The India-based company provides its clients with advice on the full spectrum of private transactions, ranging from venture capital (VC) to private equity, according to a press release.

Karim Khatoun, Founder of Sun Capital, commented: “The visionary leadership here [Abu Dhabi] has enabled an environment where entrepreneurs, wealth owners, and investors can seamlessly exchange opportunities and ideas.”

“I look forward to fostering long-term partnerships with key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and providing clients the opportunity to scale their direct investment portfolios within the local ecosystem and internationally,” Khatoun added.

Investindustrial, a premier European investment group, recently inaugurated a new office in ADGM after receiving In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

