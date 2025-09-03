State Street Investment Management, the asset management business of State Street Corporation, announced the cross-listing of the PIF-anchored investment SPDR J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The cross-listing marks the latest development in cementing PIF’s role in enabling greater international access to Saudi Arabia’s capital market, driving cross-border opportunities and increasing foreign investment into the country.

The Saudi-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) targets investors in Singapore, reinforcing PIF’s role in enabling greater global investment in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic capital market. It tracks the newly created J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Aggregate Index, providing investors with access to Saudi fixed-income financial instruments.

The ETF was initially launched on the Deutsche Börse in December 2024 and subsequently cross-listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Borsa Italiana.

Abdulmajeed Alhagbani, Head of Securities Investments at PIF: “The cross-listing of this ETF reflects strong global confidence in Saudi Arabia’s economy while broadening access to the region’s capital markets for Singaporean investors.”

“This accelerates the growth of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets ecosystem and supports the country’s economic transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing PIF’s commitment to opening gateways to Saudi Arabia’s dynamic market and creating exciting opportunities for international investment.”

PIF has already invested in ETFs listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, unlocking opportunities to Saudi Arabia’s diversified and dynamic capital market, one of the most attractive destinations for capital inflows in the world today.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).