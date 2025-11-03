Bahrain - SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with physical presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, has announced an expanded product suite of $500 million in new transactions and investment initiatives during the Gateway Gulf 2025 Forum in Manama.

The announcements span SICO’s core business lines, underscoring strong market momentum and investor confidence in regional capital markets.

In Asset Management, SICO is launching $450 million in new funds designed to capture growth opportunities and enhance portfolio diversification across asset classes. This includes two new equity funds, totalling $100 million, offering investors access to quant investing strategies that use algorithms to select stocks and analyze data — focusing on achieving superior risk adjusted returns while minimizing reliance on human judgment and interference — as well as high-yield strategies.A further $350 million is being deployed into specialised mandates, including a Türkiye Fund, a Gold investment instrument, and an SME Fund Mandate established under SICO’s Fund Securities Services (Custody and Administration) platform — reinforcing SICO’s role in supporting regional economic diversification.

In Investment Banking, SICO is executing approximately $50 million in transactions, including two IPOs, a Sukuk securitization, and an M&A mandate.

Najla Al Shirawi, SICO’s Group CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for introducing these products at a distinguished event like Gateway Gulf in Bahrain, saying: “Our $500 million commitment at Gateway Gulf 2025 reflects the depth of our investment pipeline and our active role in connecting regional and international capital. Through differentiated products and innovative structures such as quantitative equity strategies, a Türkiye-focused fund, and complex investment banking mandates, we continue to deliver long-term value for our clients while advancing the growth and sophistication of GCC capital markets. We also commend the efforts of the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Central Bank of Bahrain for their continuous support in strengthening Bahrain’s position as a dynamic financial hub that enables innovation and cross-border investment.” – TradeArabia News Service

MANAMA