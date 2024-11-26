Saudi Arabia has set a new Guinness Record for the largest food cluster in the world with the Jeddah Food Cluster, which spans over 11 million sq m and has set a new global benchmark.

Announcing this key achievement, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) said it is targeting investments of up to SAR20 billion ($5.32 billion) for the Jeddah cluster as part of its ambitious plan to create 43,000 job opportunities by 2035.

The cluster aims to stimulate economic growth, enhance food security, and support national exports.

Modon pointed out that over the next decade, the Jeddah Food Cluster is projected to contribute SAR8 billion to national exports and add SAR7 billion to the GDP.

The Authority will achieve this by investing in advanced infrastructure, shared services and innovative solutions.

By integrating services and optimizing supply chains, the cluster aims to reduce operational costs by 5-12%. This will not only benefit businesses but also contribute to strengthening national food security and self-sufficiency in essential commodities, it added.

