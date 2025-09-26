Riyadh: AI-powered customer experience platform DOO has secured $1.70 million in a funding round led by Merak Capital, with participation from Plus VC and other regional investors.

Through the fresh funding, DOO will accelerate product development, enhance customer relationship management (CRM) and ecommerce integrations, according to a press release.

Moreover, DOO will use the investment to grow its operations across Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.

Abdulelah Alshareef, VP of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, commented: “By leading this round in DOO, we are backing a company with the potential to set a new standard for customer experience in the region, while further establishing Saudi Arabia as a hub for AI innovation.”

Headquartered in Riyadh, DOO provides AI-driven support tailored to Arabic dialects, enabling enterprises to scale and personalize interactions across WhatsApp, Instagram, websites, and apps.

The platform is already used by more than 50 companies in telecom, airlines, banking, and e-commerce.

