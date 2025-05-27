Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based BirdEye has raised SAR 2.2 million ($586,000) in a pre-seed round from a private tech-focused fund, according to a press release.

Founded in November 2024 by Abdullah bin Omairah and Abdulrahman Al Hassan, BirdEye will use the investment to scale its digital retail platform across Saudi Arabia and expand its team with local talent.

It will also back the startup’s plans to launch new tech products for retailers and recruit local talent in software development, sales, marketing, and UX design.

BirdEye offers a user-friendly, intelligent platform that enables retailers to manage their daily operations and compete in a retail technology ecosystem.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, the company aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with efficient and accessible tech tools to drive digital transformation.

