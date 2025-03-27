Egypt - Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and Sherif Fahmy, CEO of N Gage Consulting, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in promoting investment in Egypt.

The agreement formalizes the long-standing collaboration between the two entities, turning it into a sustainable partnership focused on increasing awareness of Egypt’s investment climate. Under the MoU, GAFI will provide N Gage Consulting with comprehensive investment-related data, including updates on business regulations, economic policies, and available opportunities in key sectors. In turn, N Gage Consulting will engage with private sector institutions to propose policies that foster investment growth in Egypt.

N Gage Consulting will also promote Egypt as an investment destination through its local and international offices, introducing investors to GAFI’s services. The company will supply GAFI with insights into investor interests across various sectors, facilitate communication between the Authority and the private sector through meetings and workshops, and submit quarterly reports on investment trends and challenges. Additionally, it will continue offering training programs to strengthen the capabilities of GAFI employees in priority areas.

Heiba emphasized that the MoU aligns with GAFI’s strategy to deepen private sector engagement and enhance awareness of Egypt’s investment landscape. Over the past two years, the Authority has signed multiple agreements with banking and consulting institutions, recognizing their role as key facilitators for investors exploring new markets.

Fahmy highlighted that the MoU establishes a structured framework for the company’s collaboration with GAFI, reinforcing efforts to attract investments and improve Egypt’s investment climate. He pointed to the success of their partnership in increasing investor awareness, shaping policy recommendations, and implementing strategies that enhance the business environment. He also noted that last year, N Gage Consulting signed an MoU with the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to bolster investment and trade ties between Egypt and other African nations.

Karim Rifaat, Chairperson and Managing Director of N Gage Consulting, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging its 12 years of expertise and extensive network to serve as a key promotional arm for investment in Egypt. He added that N Gage Consulting will provide its investor clients with comparative studies, feasibility reports, and training programs to support their success in the Egyptian market, relying on reliable data and insights provided by GAFI.

The agreement is expected to play a pivotal role in attracting new investments, strengthening public-private collaboration, and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional investment hub.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt