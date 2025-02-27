ABU DHABI: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the fourth edition of Investopia (Investopia 2025) kicked off today in Abu Dhabi at St. Regis Saadiyat.

The event, taking place on February 26–27, is being held under the theme ‘Harnessing MegaForces’ with the aim of shaping the global investment landscape and modern financing trends in the sectors of the new and sustainable economies. These include key industries such as fintech, artificial intelligence, the circular economy, healthcare, clean energy, renewable energy, and green finance. In addition, the conference provides insights from global investment leaders in light of rapid global changes and geopolitical tensions.

The latest edition of Investopia brought together more than 100 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, economists, high-net-worth individuals, and venture capital fund representatives from around 20 countries. It welcomed over 3,000 participants, alongside representatives from leading financial and economic institutions and organisations from around the world.

Investopia 2025 was officially inaugurated by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, in the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mariam bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, CEO of 2PointZero Group; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

Bin Touq said: “Investopia 2025 has attracted significant global participation from government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, economists, and business pioneers from 20 countries - all gathered under one roof in the UAE to shape a new vision for the future of investment in new economy sectors. This event fosters collaboration, innovative thinking, and experience-sharing to connect business communities with investment and financing opportunities in these vital sectors, which are now key drivers in building sustainable and advanced economic models. It also aims to develop effective solutions to geopolitical challenges impacting the global investment landscape today.”

Bin Touq added: “Through discussion panels, roundtable meetings, and global business forums, we are committed to accelerating investors' and entrepreneurs' access to promising economic and investment opportunities in the world's fastest-growing and emerging markets, including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. We are also keen to leverage the UAE’s exceptional strategic location on the global trade and investment map, serving as a vital economic hub for companies seeking regional and international expansion. Furthermore, the UAE’s competitive business environment offers unparalleled advantages to investors.”

He emphasised that the event aims to harness the power of investments to drive sustainable economic growth, build resilient and adaptable economic models, and foster collaboration to establish a strategic investment ecosystem to advance economic diversification and long-term sustainability.



Three Pillars of Investopia

In his speech, Bin Touq outlined the three key pillars of Investopia. The first one is “Investopia Global Dialogues”, a series of interactive sessions and events featuring business leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world, addressing key issues shaping the global investment landscape. Next is “Investopia Investment Communities,” a platform that enhances continuous engagement between investors, policymakers, and the private sector across various economic sectors worldwide. Finally, “Investopia Marketplace” is a dynamic hub connecting global capital and investment funds, providing a comprehensive database of investment opportunities.

The Minister of Economy highlighted: “The world is witnessing continuous economic challenges and transformations today. This motivates us to turn these challenges into real opportunities that reshape the global economy and offer strategic advantages. The UAE has set an exemplary model in managing economic crises and transitions, achieving outstanding economic growth that has exceeded international expectations. The country’s GDP recorded an average growth of 4.8% between 2021 and 2024, while non-oil GDP growth averaged 6.2% during the same period.”

Bin Touq emphasised the UAE's commitment to maintaining a competitive legislative framework for new economy sectors, stating: “Over the past six years, the UAE has introduced more than nine key economic laws to support business expansion and new economy projects. These include laws on e-commerce, copyright and related rights, trademarks, industrial property rights protection, and digital transactions.”

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and Managing Director & CEO of ADQ, stated: "Investopia serves as a key platform offering unique opportunities to highlight the UAE’s competitive and attractive investment landscape for both local and international investors. Through its transformational national programs, the UAE has positioned itself as a dynamic hub for future economy sectors, supported by world-class infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, access to top global talent, and a business-friendly environment. In an era of rapidly evolving macroeconomic trends, the UAE is uniquely positioned to enhance economic resilience and drive sustainable growth."

Investopia: a catalyst for economic partnerships and future investments

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, remarked: “Over its past three editions, Investopia has played a pivotal role in boosting investment and trade flows, strengthening global economic cooperation, and fostering greater integration and sustainable partnerships. This year’s edition comes at a time of rapid global economic transformations, necessitating new and innovative solutions to reshape global trade and investment landscapes, ensuring shared and sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”

He highlighted the UAE’s success in establishing itself as a leading platform for economic and investment partnerships, thanks to its flexible trade policies and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), which have opened new markets for UAE exports, enhanced trade flows of goods and services, and strengthened the UAE’s position as a prime destination for strategic investments.

To date, the UAE has signed over 19 CEPAs with key strategic markets around the world.

He added: “Through Investopia 2025, we are working to empower investors and entrepreneurs with access to high-growth markets and foster connections between the UAE’s business community and its global partners, supporting the expansion of emerging sectors in line with the UAE’s vision for a more diversified and sustainable economy.”

Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, stated: “Investopia serves as a vital platform connecting investors and venture capital funds with entrepreneurs and SMEs in the UAE. Through initiatives like Future100 Forum and multiple panel discussions, the event brings together top entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to explore the latest trends in innovation and advanced technology. It also highlights the role of business accelerators and incubators in enabling startups to access funding and global markets.”

She further noted: “The UAE today boasts a competitive regulatory and legislative environment for entrepreneurship and SMEs, based on global best practices. The country is home to over 16 government entities dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship, as well as 50 business incubators and accelerators across public and private sectors.”

She also highlighted the UAE’s key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship, including Riyada Fund – A AED 300 million incentive program encouraging graduates to enter entrepreneurship and fostering a national entrepreneurial mindset. Another notable initiative is the Youth Entrepreneurship Council - a program empowering young entrepreneurs with the latest insights and promoting a culture of self-employment.

Mariam Al Mheiri emphasised: “Investopia remains a powerful platform shaping the future of investment, AI, and the new economy. By uniting global leaders, innovators, and policymakers, it drives meaningful dialogue and collaboration. 2PointZero Group is proud to participate in this leading investment event, helping to spotlight emerging opportunities and foster partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth. Such platforms are essential for exploring new frontiers and aligning investments with long-term value creation.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in Investopia 2025, stating: "Abu Dhabi continues its transformation as a hub for growth and innovation. The Department of Municipalities and Transport plays a key role in shaping the city’s future by driving sustainable development and enhancing urban excellence. Our core mission is to improve the quality of life for citizens, residents, visitors, and businesses by providing world-class infrastructure that supports the prosperity and well-being of all."

Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision for growth and investment: Insights from Investopia 2025

He stated: “The Department of Municipalities and Transport has a bold strategic vision for Abu Dhabi’s future, aiming to double the population and GDP over the next 15 years. We seek to fully integrate modern technology, sustainability, and economic growth while maintaining the high living standards that distinguish the emirate and ensure a future rich with opportunities for generations to come.”

He added: “Abu Dhabi, currently ranked as the most liveable city in the Middle East and North Africa and one of the safest cities in the world, aspires to become one of the world's top cities in quality-of-life indicators. We are implementing a strategic plan to transform the city into a global leader in urban intelligence through pioneering initiatives in mobility, infrastructure, housing, and urban development—rooted in data-driven decision-making.”

Al Shorafa emphasised the importance of collaboration with the private sector to achieve outstanding results. He highlighted the UAE’s longstanding and distinguished history of public-private partnerships, which have been instrumental in driving the nation’s progress and prosperity. He stressed that the private sector, including international investors, will play a pivotal role in the upcoming phase, not only by mitigating financial risks but also by incorporating cutting-edge innovations across various industries.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, stated: "The success of our nation has been built on long-term partnerships, a commitment to innovation, and investment in human capital. Despite geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, and demographic changes that significantly impact global growth, we in the UAE see these as exceptional opportunities to advance our priorities. This enables us, along with investors, innovators, and global talent, to drive growth and shape the future together. Investopia serves as a unique platform aligned with the UAE’s vision, fostering constructive collaboration between investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.”

Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of the Investment Office of the Presidency of Turkey, remarked: “Investopia is a key platform bringing together major stakeholders in foreign direct investment and global financial policymaking. In a world filled with uncertainties and shifting power dynamics, these changes shape new strategies that enhance adaptability of both investors and policymakers.”

He further noted: "Despite global challenges and an eight per cent decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows globally, Turkey recorded a 5.6 per cent increase in FDI inflows in 2024 compared to the previous year. This reflects the positive impact of our comprehensive reform agenda and the new economic vision led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. These structural reforms continue to strengthen Turkey’s position as a resilient and attractive investment destination, reinforcing its role as a global hub where opportunities converge, and investments thrive.”

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, stated: "We are pleased to participate in the fourth edition of Investopia, a premier global platform that unites government leaders, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to shape the future of investment and enhance sustainable economic partnerships. Our participation aligns with our role as a key financial enabler supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial transformation agenda. We continue to empower entrepreneurs and ambitious projects with innovative financing solutions that drive economic growth and support emerging sectors leading the transition to the economy of the future.”

He added: "We affirm our full commitment to providing advanced financial and non-financial solutions that stimulate investment in strategic sectors and foster integration among key economic players. This creates broader opportunities for establishing long-term partnerships based on solid foundations that contribute to sustainable development and generate tangible economic impact. At Emirates Development Bank, we recognise the rapid changes in the global economic landscape, and we see these changes as new opportunities for growth and expansion. We are committed to turning them into competitive advantages that support our ambitious economic goals and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global investment hub.”

Shaista Asif, CEO of PureHealth Group, commented: "Investopia 2025 is a prestigious platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and visionaries to shape the future of investment in key sectors. With rapid advancements in healthcare, bold investments and strategic partnerships are essential to drive excellence and innovate in longevity sciences. The UAE continues to lead this sector with world-class infrastructure, advanced research, and a forward-looking vision for a more advanced future. By leveraging innovation as a key driver, the nation is building a more sophisticated, accessible, and impactful healthcare ecosystem. Investopia provides an exceptional platform to create opportunities and strengthen partnerships in healthcare and beyond.”

Professor Giovanni Bozzetti, CEO of EFG Consulting, stated: "Investopia has established itself as one of the world’s premier investment platforms, bringing together top investors, decision-makers, and business leaders. The 2025 edition reaffirms its status through engaging discussions and thought-provoking dialogues. Investopia Dialogues have successfully expanded global dialogue on investment trends, fostering opportunities and partnerships in the new economy. The Investopia Milan dialogues, in particular, serve as a natural extension of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy, creating a bridge for collaboration between the UAE’s business sector and Italian and European companies in emerging industries.”

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East & Pakistan, stated: "At Standard Chartered, we take pride in our continued partnership with Investopia, a platform redefining global trade and investment. Its vision aligns with our commitment to driving economic growth. Our aim is to connect key markets and facilitate cross-border opportunities. As a strategic partner of this global forum, we are dedicated to leveraging our international network and expertise in vital trade corridors to link investors, business leaders, and governments with valuable opportunities that support sustainable economic development.”

The fourth edition of Investopia is held in collaboration with several key partners, including leading government entities, private firms, national and global corporations, and international banks. These include the UAE Ministry of Investment, ADQ, Mubadala, the National Social Responsibility Fund (Majra), Emirates Development Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, WIO Banking Services, Zero One Hundred, Middle East Economy, the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), DHL, EFG Consulting, Euro Atlantic Consulting & Investment, NG9 Holding, and Solaax.

Investopia is one of the flagship initiatives under the UAE’s Projects of the 50, launched in 2021 to build the world’s most innovative and advanced economy. It aims to establish a dynamic platform for dialogue, fostering expansion and investment in the new economy. Through strategic economic and trade partnerships, Investopia supports the development of sustainable economic models while showcasing the UAE’s robust investment and business landscape.